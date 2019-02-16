£67 Million Upgrade Closure Of Brighton Main Line

Train passengers are facing nine days of disruption, part of the Brighton main line is CLOSED as the £67 million pound upgrade improvement works continue.

The route is used by 300,000 people every day and is known as one of the country's busiest railway lines.

Network Rail says:

This will mean significant changes to train services across the Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink networks and longer journey times for some passengers.

No trains will run between Three Bridges and Brighton or between Three Bridges and Lewes on these dates.

Brighton and stations to the west will have trains to and from London, but these will be diverted via Littlehampton and Horsham.

No direct trains to London from Lewes or Eastbourne

Passengers wishing to travel on these dates will need to allow considerably more time for their journeys and should expect to use either diverted trains via longer routes or a replacement bus or coach to connect with rail services. Consider alternative routes, working from home (if possible) or travelling outside of peak times.

Brighton fans being asked to to head to the Amex stadium as early as possible for the fa cup game against Derby at 12.30.

There are bus replacement service operating between Three Bridges and both Lewes and Brighton with enhanced services to Falmer.