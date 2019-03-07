Ex-Andover Athletics Club Coach Charged With Sex Offences

A former coach at Andover Athletics Club has appeared in court charged with historical child sex offences.

Philip Banning, 68, of Meadowlands Close, Penhow, Wales, was charged by postal requisition with 24 counts of indecent assault against girls who were under the age of 16 during the 1970s and 1980s in Andover.

He appeared in Basingstoke Magistrates' Court today (March 7) following an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary's Operation Marmion Team.

The charges relate to incidents alleged to have taken place during Mr Banning's time as an athletics coach at Andover Athletics Club.

He has been bailed to appear at Winchester Crown Court on April 10.