Arrest Over Slough Murder After Car Park Stabbing

A man's been arrested over the murder of a 24-year-old who was stabbed to death in the car park of a Tesco store in Slough.

A 26-year-old man from Slough was arrested by Thames Valley Police Major Crime officers in Birmingham last night on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

It's after a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the covered car park of Tesco in Wellington Street, Slough, on Wednesday (May 8).

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

A post mortem is due to take place today (May 10). The victim’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter, said:

“Thames Valley Police Major Crime officers made an arrest in connection with this incident in Birmingham last night.

“The family of the victim have been updated and continue to be supported.

“I would still like to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and help us with our enquiries. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting URN 487 8/5/19.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”