Biker Dies In A30 Crash Near Basingstoke

Hampshire Police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car on the A30 at Old Basing.

A white Skoda Superb and a red Yamaha motorcycle collided at around 5.20am on Monday, January 14, on the A30 at the junction of Ashmoor Lane.



The driver of the Skoda, a 56-year-old man from Basingstoke, was arrested and has been released under investigation.



The motorcycle rider, a 27-year-old man from Basingstoke, died at the scene.



If you saw this incident or have any dash cam footage, please contact 101, quoting Operation Bowl.