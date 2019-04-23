Missing Maja O'Brien: Body Found In Oxford Stream

23 April 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 15:32

Maja O'Brien

Teams searching for missing Oxford flautist Maja O'Brien have found a body in Kennington.

It was located in Hinksey Stream, off Kennington Road on Monday afternoon (April 22) by an Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue volunteer, and was subsequently recovered.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of missing person Maja O’Brien, aged 78.

Detective Inspector James Senior, of Oxford Force CID, said: 

“Sadly the body of a woman, who we believe to be Maja O’Brien, has been located. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search for Maja, particularly those in the community who provided information, and Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue volunteers who assisted our investigation.”

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

