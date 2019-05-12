Teenager Critical After Hit And Run In Bracknell

A man's in hospital with life-threatening head injuries after being struck by a car in Bracknell.

At around 11.10pm on Friday night (May 10), police were called to reports of a man lying in the road on The Ring, Bracknell, with a serious head injury.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Wokingham, told officers he had been struck by a car, but could not provide any further information.

He was taken to St George’s Hospital in London, where he is in a critical condition with life-threatening head injuries.

Investigating officer Sergeant Claire Greene of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Bicester, said:

“The injured man was able to tell us that he was struck by a car, but at this time, we have no witnesses.

“There was some vehicle debris at the scene, although we cannot determine if this is connected or not at this time.

“I am urging anybody who was on The Ring at around 11.10pm last night and witnessed anything, to contact police.

“Similarly, if anybody has dash-cam footage of around this time, please can you check it and contact us if you have any information.

“It is likely that the vehicle involved would have been damaged in this collision, and so if anybody has any information relating to a car being damaged in the area, again, I would urge you to contact us.

“Sadly, the victim of this collision is now in a critical condition and his next of kin are aware and being supported by officers.”