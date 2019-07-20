Tribute To Serviceman Who Died in Crash In Faringdon

20 July 2019, 09:58 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 10:12

Ross Standing

The family of a serviceman who died in a crash in Faringdon say he was a loving father of three.

Ross Standing, who was 27, died in a collision between his car and an HGV on the A420 between Faringdon and Littleworth at around 6am on Saturday 14 July.

His family said: 

“Private Ross Thomas Standing was based at RAF Brize Norton whilst working for the Army.

“He was a loving father and leaves behind his wife and three children.

“We would like to request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

