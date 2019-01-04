Tribute To Dad Killed In Tadley Pub Car Park Attack

4 January 2019, 15:25 | Updated: 4 January 2019, 15:28

Police

A family tribute's been paid to a man who died on Christmas Eve - two days after being attacked outside the Cricketers pub in Tadley.

53-year-old Peter Bradfield from Long Grove in Baughurst was assaulted in the car park in Birch Road, on December 22 at around 8.35pm.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury but died on December 24.

Mr Bradfield's partner Melanie Griffiths has paid tribute to him.

She said: 

"We have lost a much-loved son, father, exceptional step-dad and partner. Needlessly taken too soon. Our hearts are broken."

A 35-year-old man, from Micheldever, was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following the death of Mr Bradfield, this man was further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been bailed with conditions until March 24.

A 16-year-old boy, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has also been released from police custody on bail with conditions until Jan 23.

