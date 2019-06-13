Two Die In Crash Near Bicester Village

13 June 2019, 16:29 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 16:38

police road closure sign

Two people have died after the Renault van they were in collided with a BMW in Bicester.

At around 8.15pm last night (June 12) a BMW X5 and a Renault Kangoo van collided at the roundabout junction with the A41 and Vendee Drive, near Bicester Village Park and Ride carpark.

The BMW had travelled on the A34 joining the A41 at junction 9 of the M40. The driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries in hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Renault van, a 77 year old man and 80 year old woman, died at the scene. Their families have been told.

Investigating officer Sergeant Phil Hanham of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: 

“This was a very serious incident which has sadly resulted in the death of two people.

“We would like to speak to anyone who either witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles before this incident.

“We would also like any drivers or cyclists in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to check if these vehicles are present to assist with the investigation.”

