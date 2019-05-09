Two Men Charged In Oxford Rape Investigation

9 May 2019, 13:47 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 13:56

Police

Police investigating the rape of a woman in Oxford have charged two men.

Victor Alvizu, aged 21, of Green Road, Oxford and Nestor Macias, aged 36, of Downside Road, Headington, are both charged with attempting to rape a woman.

It's after a woman in her twenties was attacked in an alleyway off Turl Street, early on Saturday (May 4th).

The men were remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry

Prince Harry beams as he is gifted tiny baby grow for Archie during the Invictus Games

Royals

Vladimir Putin pledges to boost armed forces during Victory Day parade

UK & World

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie and Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace face backlash as they post during Meghan and Harry royal baby photocall

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

Lifestyle

The site promises to pair together attractive individuals

Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app

Lifestyle

Paddy and Christine have three children

Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism

Celebrities

A man took drastic action when he was fed up of his girlfriend's vegan diet

Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne

Food & Health

Vicky Pattison has revealed she feels like a 'fraud'

Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie

Celebrities

Josie Gibson has showed off her weight transformation on Instagram

Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie

Celebrities