Two Men Charged In Oxford Rape Investigation

Police investigating the rape of a woman in Oxford have charged two men.

Victor Alvizu, aged 21, of Green Road, Oxford and Nestor Macias, aged 36, of Downside Road, Headington, are both charged with attempting to rape a woman.

It's after a woman in her twenties was attacked in an alleyway off Turl Street, early on Saturday (May 4th).

The men were remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today.