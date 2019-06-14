Second man named after Kingsteignton murder

A man who was found dead in a car on Monday has been named as 42 year old Owen Chandler.

His body was found near Labrador Bay in Shaldon and police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers have confirmed Peter Freeman, who was stabbed to death on his doorstep in Kingsteington on Sunday, was known to Chandler.

A file will be prepared for the coroner and the matter will be progressed by them in relation to the official cause of the two deaths.