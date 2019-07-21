15 Year Old Boy Shot In Coventry

A 15 year-old boy has been shot in Coventry city centre.

Police were called to Cross Cheaping at around 11.10pm yesterday.

It is believed the teenager was standing near McDonald’s when a motorbike carrying a number of people drove past and a weapon was fired.

A second person, a man believed to be aged around 20 who was standing near the youngster, suffered superficial injuries and has been released from hospital.

The 15-year-old was taken to hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as potentially life-changing, but not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police are treating it as attempted murder.

People in the city centre will see an increased police presence today as officers carry out reassurance patrols.

Det Insp Harjit Ubhi, from Force CID, said: “This was an appalling and reckless attack in a part of the city centre which was busy with people enjoying nights out.

“We are already going through CCTV and identifying witnesses, and are determined to bring the people responsible to justice as swiftly as possible.”

Officers are also trying to establish if there are any links with two other incidents at around the same time.

A knife was recovered from a bag in the Cosy Club on Cathedral Lanes and three people were arrested at around 11.30am, and an 18-year-old man was robbed of jewellery near the nearby Litten Tree pub.