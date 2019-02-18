Another Arrest Over Birmingham College Student's Death

Detectives investigating the death of a college student in Birmingham have made another arrest.

The 17-year-old boy from the city has been taken into police custody for questioning as part of investigations into the stabbing in Belgrave Road on Wednesday (13 February).

The 16-year-old stab victim died on Friday night after having his life support switched off.

Another boy, aged 16, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday charged with attempted murder and was remanded to appear at Crown Court today (18th).

An 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force’s Homicide team, said: "We know there were a number of young people in the area at the time and we need them to come forward and tell us what they saw or know.

"We believe they may have vital information which can assist our enquiries and I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.

"I appreciate this can sound nerve-wracking but we have various ways for information to be relayed to us, and even the smallest detail could help us establish the circumstances behind this tragic incident."