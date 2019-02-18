Another Teenager Stabbed In West Midlands

Another 16 year-old boy has been stabbed in the West Midlands in less than a week.

West Midlands Police have sent the following statement to Heart:

"Police were called to Oxford Road, Smethwick, just after 4pm yesterday (17 Feb) following reports of a stabbing.

"A 16-year-old male was found with a knife wound to his stomach and taken to hospital in a serious condition; his injury is not believed to be life threatening.

"A 40-year-old local man was arrested from a nearby address on suspicion of wounding and he remains in police custody."

This comes five days after another 16 year-old boy was stabbed near Joseph Chamberlain College in Birmingham on Wednesday. The teen died two days later after being taken off life support.

A teenager is due in court today (18th) charged over that attack.