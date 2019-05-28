Aston Villa Win Promotion To The Premier League

28 May 2019, 07:16 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 07:28

Aston Villa Premier League Promotion 2019

Aston Villa ended their three-year Premier League exile after goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn secured a deserved 2-1 win over Derby at Wembley.

A year after suffering Championship play-off final heartbreak at the hands of Fulham, Villa made amends as El Ghazi and McGinn headed home either side of half-time to give them control of a pulsating encounter.

Rams substitute Jack Marriott set up a tense finish by halving the deficit nine minutes from time but Villa dug in to hold on.

Victory for Dean Smith's side in the most lucrative game in world football will pocket the West Midlands club a minimum £170million and returns them to the top flight for the first time since relegation in 2016.

Our reporter Tom Bushell was at the match. 

 

The win also had the royal seal of approval after Prince William was seen cheering in the crowd.

 

We spoke to Villa fans outside Wembley after the win.

 

Villa had lost each of their last four Wembley finals, dating back to the 2000 FA Cup final which was the last one to be played at the old stadium.

After winning both league games between the sides by an aggregate score of 7-0, they were firm favourites going into the game.

Latest News

See more Latest News

France seeks jobs protection if Renault and Fiat merge

UK & World

Laptop infected with world's most dangerous malware sells for £1m

UK & World

Labour to be investigated over alleged discrimination against Jews

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The show was recently axed for good from ITV

Jeremy Kyle Dispatches documentary is out tonight and exposes 'prison-like conditions'

Showbiz

Gavin & Stacey will return later this year with a one-off Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey: When is the special out? When did Gavin and Stacey end and what happened in the last episode?

TV & Movies

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

Love Island 2019: start date, CONFIRMED contestants and trailer

TV & Movies

Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa

Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester

TV & Movies

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell were spooked by The Haunting

Britain’s Got Talent viewers think cameraman 'exposed’ magician's trick

TV & Movies

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Lifestyle