Aston Villa Win Promotion To The Premier League

Aston Villa ended their three-year Premier League exile after goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn secured a deserved 2-1 win over Derby at Wembley.

A year after suffering Championship play-off final heartbreak at the hands of Fulham, Villa made amends as El Ghazi and McGinn headed home either side of half-time to give them control of a pulsating encounter.

Rams substitute Jack Marriott set up a tense finish by halving the deficit nine minutes from time but Villa dug in to hold on.

Victory for Dean Smith's side in the most lucrative game in world football will pocket the West Midlands club a minimum £170million and returns them to the top flight for the first time since relegation in 2016.

Our reporter Tom Bushell was at the match.

Throwback to a minute after the final whistle... jubilation for @AVFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/TzpPnzmjxp — Tom Bushell (@TomBushellNews) May 27, 2019

The win also had the royal seal of approval after Prince William was seen cheering in the crowd.

A win that gets the royal seal of approval #AVFCpic.twitter.com/3Ay4qJoE12 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 27, 2019

We spoke to Villa fans outside Wembley after the win.

#LISTEN "It's more than a club, it's an obsession"



We speak to @AVFCOfficial fans outside @wembleystadium after the club won promotion to the Premier League #AVFCDCFC #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/hUCupmuOdU — Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 28, 2019

Villa had lost each of their last four Wembley finals, dating back to the 2000 FA Cup final which was the last one to be played at the old stadium.

After winning both league games between the sides by an aggregate score of 7-0, they were firm favourites going into the game.