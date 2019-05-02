Attempted Abduction In Birmingham

2 May 2019, 06:14 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 06:18

Chelmsley Wood car attempted abduction

Police have released images of a red car following an attempted abduction in Chelmsley Wood last month in a bid to trace witnesses.

It was reported that two men in the car were seen acting suspiciously in Blackcat Close on Thursday 11th April.

Car

At around 7.10pm, a 15-year-old girl was walking along the road when she was approached by the two men in an Alpha Romeo who asked her for the time.

She replied that she didn’t know and continued to walk on. She then felt someone grab her shoulder and when she turned around the passenger door of the red car slammed shut and drove off.

The driver is described as white, aged late 20s, with blonde hair, blonde facial stubble and chubby cheeks.

The passenger is described as white, aged late 20s, with dark brown hair and dark brown stubble. He was wearing a grey jumper and dark blue jeans.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw the car in the area on that day or anyone with information to get in touch.

