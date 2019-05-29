Birmingham Jeweller Awarded For Bravery After Terrifying Robbery

A brave jeweller from Birmingham's been handed a top award by West Mids Police for his courage in alerting police when his shop was being robbed.

Chouhan Pal was attacked at his shop, Dubai Jewellers on Stratford Road in Sparkhill in April 2018.

He was bound with ties and had his mouth taped after 3 raiders tricked their way into his shop using fake security industry ID badges.

Despite being tied up, Chouhan managed to hit the shop alarm with his shoulder which trapped the gang in the shop by setting off a cloak of smoke.

When the robbers then demanded the keys, he handed it to them, before setting off an automatic release to a holding area by the door to trap them.

Police later arrived and were able to detain the gang.

Chouhan has now been given a Chief Constable’s Good Citizen’s Award.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson told him: "Your quick-thinking actions and bravery allowed three offenders who had committed a robbery in the jeweller’s shop you own to be detained and arrested.

"Despite being assaulted, you displayed courage and took the risk to set the alarm off and trap the offenders inside the building with you."