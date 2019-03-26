Birmingham Mosque Attacks: Update

West Midlands Police supported by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit say they have conducted a thorough investigation into the attacks on five mosques in the city.

A 34-year-old man from Perry Barr handed himself into a police station in Birmingham last Friday, he is currently detained under the Mental Health Act.

West Midlands Police is not seeking anyone else in relation to the attacks, and say they are satisfied they were not motivated by right wing extremism and are not being treated as terror-related.

A separate investigation has been launched after police were alerted to criminal damage at a mosque on Cromer Road, Balsall Heath at 6.30am on Saturday morning (23 March). The incident is not being linked to the mosque attacks on Thursday 21 March.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward said: “We continue to work in partnership with mosques and local communities around the West Midlands.

“There will be a visible police presence at key locations to offer reassurance to our communities and we continue to offer any assistance in providing security advice.”