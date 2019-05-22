Birmingham Researchers: "Schools Should Be Switching Mozart For Stormzy"

22 May 2019, 06:53 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 07:05

Stormzy BRIT Awards 2018

Schools need to exchange Mozart for Stormzy as part of an "urgent transformation" of the music curriculum which sees grime and hip-hop make their way into classrooms, a report suggests.

National charity Youth Music is calling for schools to shake up the way music is perceived and taught, following a major four-year research project.

The study, by researchers at Birmingham City University, found that more inclusive music-making can help improve levels of attendance among disengaged pupils, while supporting their personal and social development.

Matt Griffiths, chief executive of Youth Music, said: "We've seen the benefits of students exchanging Mozart for Stormzy as part of a re-imagined music curriculum."

 

Published during the charity's 20th anniversary year, the Exchanging Notes research report was produced in collaboration with Birmingham City University and funded by the National Lottery via Arts Council England.

The four-year programme saw Youth Music invest in 10 new partnerships between music organisations and schools nationwide. By the end of the programme, seven partnerships remained.

Over the four years there was an increase in participants performing better than expected in maths - from 14% to 21% - and in English - from 15% to 28%.

Researchers said it is not possible to attribute direct causality between participation in Exchanging Notes and improved literacy or numeracy attainment.

But they said it helped to open the door for learning.

The charity is now urging the Department for Education to adopt a new model of music in schools that reflects the diverse musical interests of young people today.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "We want all pupils to have the opportunity to study music at school - that's why it is compulsory in the national curriculum from the age of five up to 14.

"We are currently working with music groups and practitioners to refresh the national plan for music education and develop a high-quality model music curriculum."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saudi Arabia: Moderate Islamic scholars 'to be executed'

UK & World

Library book borrowed in 1967 returned with £100 cheque to cover fine

Quirky

EE stops selling new Huawei phones as it launches UK's first 5G network

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The popular noughties show is set to return to our screens

Ready Steady Cook set to return 10 years after it was axed as Ainsley Harriott and James Martin are in talks

Showbiz

Toy Story 4 screen grab

What is the Toy Story 4 UK release date, what's the trailer and who are the new toys?

TV & Movies

Jane has revealed why she's leaving the soap

Emmerdale's Jane Cox has revealed why she’s quitting after 23 years as Lisa Dingle

TV & Movies

Experts warn parents to never allow their baby to fall asleep in their car seats

Experts warn parents to never allow their baby to fall asleep in their car seats

Lifestyle

How much do the Love Island stars get paid?

How much do Love Island contestants get paid and how much were their wages last year?

Celebrities

The actress has been shamed on Instagram for returning to work so soon after the birth of her son

Amy Schumer hideously mum-shamed for returning to work soon after birth of son

Showbiz