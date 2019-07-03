Birmingham Teens Arrested After Spate Of Armed Motorbike Thefts

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, from Birmingham have been arrested suspected of robbing motorbikes and threatening owners with machetes and a gun.

Police were patrolling the Shard End area of the city on Tuesday (2 July) night when they were flagged down by a member of the public.

Traffic cops and a police helicopter then chased three bikes through Ward End and Castle Brom as the suspects drove the wrong side down a dual-carriageway.

They're suspected of other thefts, including one in Sheaf Lane in Sheldon.

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jim Church said: "A witness has told us one of the teenagers discarded a machete as they fled and that it was thrown in the direction of a young child. Thankfully no-one was hurt.

"The arrests followed some great teamwork involving the police helicopter, Force Traffic and the Dog Unit. It’s resulted in the recovery of a machete and two motorbikes.

"Our enquiries continue to identify and arrest other members of the gang and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"A young child narrowly avoided serious injury as a result of their actions they do not deserve any protection so if anyone believes they know who’s involved then please call us now."