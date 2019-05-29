Blue Postbox In Birmingham Marks Cricket World Cup

29 May 2019, 06:07 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 06:11

Blue Postbox Cricket World Cup Birmingham Royal Ma

Royal Mail is unveiling special blue-coloured postboxes to mark the launch of the cricket World Cup.

As the nation prepares to be bowled over by the ICC Cricket World Cup this summer, Royal Mail unveils ten special edition postboxes honouring the glorious game of cricket in each of the tournament’s ten host cities and towns. 

Located in London (Lord’s Stadium), Manchester, Nottingham, Chester-Le-Street, Cardiff, Bristol, Southampton, Birmingham, Taunton and Leeds, each postbox is covered in cricket-related facts connected to the area.

They are either located close to the host stadium or centrally in their respective city, and will be decorated for the duration of the tournament.

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail said: “We love the opportunity to celebrate Great British traditions, and what better occasion than the honour of being the host nation for the Cricket World Cup? We are delighted to honour this quintessentially British sport and important occasion on our iconic postboxes.”

Paul Smith, Director of City and Spectator Experience ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, added: “This is a fantastic activation that will help bring the tournament to life in our host cities. We saw the amazing interest around the Olympic Games postboxes and we expect these versions to do the same thing. 

“We have worked hard to deliver a World Cup atmosphere outside of the cricketing stadiums with our free to enter fanzones and city activations and this is another great way of engaging members of the public in this amazing tournament.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Real Madrid leapfrogs Man Utd as Europe's most valuable club

UK & World

Handcuffs 244

Kidderminster Murder Charge After Body Find

Local News

Row over £400m debt linked to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe release is 'nonsense', says her husband

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Killing Eve

The Killing Eve UK release date: BBC One finally announces air date

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts?

Who is Anton Danyluk? Scottish Love Island contestant's reality TV past revealed

TV & Movies

Fans are eager for another fix of the drama-packed dating series that helps reality stars find love.

Celebs Go Dating series 7: the OFFICIAL line-up of celebrities is here

TV & Movies

There's set to be trouble for Sharon and Phil

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell ‘pregnant’ in shock twist - but is toyboy Keanu Taylor the dad?

TV & Movies

Kit Harrington is staying at a private rehab facility in Connecticut

Kit Harington checked into rehab ahead of the Game of Thrones finale

Celebrities

Katie Price has been slammed on Instagram for a video of her daughter singing

Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

Celebrities