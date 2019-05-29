Blue Postbox In Birmingham Marks Cricket World Cup

Royal Mail is unveiling special blue-coloured postboxes to mark the launch of the cricket World Cup.

As the nation prepares to be bowled over by the ICC Cricket World Cup this summer, Royal Mail unveils ten special edition postboxes honouring the glorious game of cricket in each of the tournament’s ten host cities and towns.

Located in London (Lord’s Stadium), Manchester, Nottingham, Chester-Le-Street, Cardiff, Bristol, Southampton, Birmingham, Taunton and Leeds, each postbox is covered in cricket-related facts connected to the area.

They are either located close to the host stadium or centrally in their respective city, and will be decorated for the duration of the tournament.

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail said: “We love the opportunity to celebrate Great British traditions, and what better occasion than the honour of being the host nation for the Cricket World Cup? We are delighted to honour this quintessentially British sport and important occasion on our iconic postboxes.”

Paul Smith, Director of City and Spectator Experience ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, added: “This is a fantastic activation that will help bring the tournament to life in our host cities. We saw the amazing interest around the Olympic Games postboxes and we expect these versions to do the same thing.

“We have worked hard to deliver a World Cup atmosphere outside of the cricketing stadiums with our free to enter fanzones and city activations and this is another great way of engaging members of the public in this amazing tournament.”