West Midlands MPs react to Prime Minister's speech outside Downing Street

3 September 2019, 06:22 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 06:23

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Delivers Speech Outside 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Delivers Speech Outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson faces a showdown in Parliament after he vowed to push for a snap general election if rebel MPs succeed in a bid to seize control of parliamentary proceedings.

Parliament returns on Tuesday after recess, with MPs looking to take control of Commons business to allow them to discuss proposed legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

Addressing the nation outside Number 10, the Prime Minister insisted "I don't want an election, you don't want an election" but moments later a senior Government source said any bid to "wreck" the UK's negotiating position would prompt a motion for an early election.

The source said Mr Johnson would request a general election on October 14 if the move was successful.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's speech last night, MPs from the West Midlands took to Twitter.

Prior to Boris Johnson's address, Heart spoke with Labour MPs in Birmingham Steve McCabe (Selly Oak) and Preet Kaur Gill (Edgbaston).

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage predicted Boris Johnson will lose the Commons vote on Tuesday and the country will face a general election in October.

Speaking at a rally in Colchester, Mr Farage said: "I can't predict how that vote will go tomorrow but I suspect the Prime Minister will lose and I suspect we'll be facing a general election probably to take place on October 14."

