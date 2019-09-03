West Midlands MPs react to Prime Minister's speech outside Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Delivers Speech Outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson faces a showdown in Parliament after he vowed to push for a snap general election if rebel MPs succeed in a bid to seize control of parliamentary proceedings.

Parliament returns on Tuesday after recess, with MPs looking to take control of Commons business to allow them to discuss proposed legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

Addressing the nation outside Number 10, the Prime Minister insisted "I don't want an election, you don't want an election" but moments later a senior Government source said any bid to "wreck" the UK's negotiating position would prompt a motion for an early election.

The source said Mr Johnson would request a general election on October 14 if the move was successful.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's speech last night, MPs from the West Midlands took to Twitter.

If he wants an election he should have the guts to ask for it. I want a confirmatory ballot on any deal he's copied and pasted...see it's not that hard I didn't have to undertake an elaborate hoopla for days or polish up a podium or anything. — Jess Phillips Esq., M.P. (@jessphillips) September 2, 2019

Downing Street sources say that the PM will tomorrow table a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act seeking to call a rapid election, if rebel MPs take control of the Commons business. — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) September 2, 2019

What was that @BorisJohnson statement all about? His press people had spun that he’d threaten to call an election. Has he changed his mind?More hot air, again. — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) September 2, 2019

Prior to Boris Johnson's address, Heart spoke with Labour MPs in Birmingham Steve McCabe (Selly Oak) and Preet Kaur Gill (Edgbaston).

🔊 "I think this is bigger than any of us" - West Midlands MP's @steve_mccabe & @PreetKGillMP are among those heading back to Westminster today after summer recess, against @BorisJohnson's plans to suspend Parliament #Prorogation #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/S4w4VE1aCo — Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) September 3, 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage predicted Boris Johnson will lose the Commons vote on Tuesday and the country will face a general election in October.

Speaking at a rally in Colchester, Mr Farage said: "I can't predict how that vote will go tomorrow but I suspect the Prime Minister will lose and I suspect we'll be facing a general election probably to take place on October 14."