Detectives Make Second Arrest Over Birmingham Shooting

15 August 2019, 18:36 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 18:38

custody

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

Officers investigating the death of James Teer detained the 19-year-old suspect at his home in the Shard End area of the city at about 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

The teenager remains in police custody for questioning over the murder of 20-year-old Mr Teer, who died in Goosemore Lane at 7.20pm on August 8.

Mr Teer was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination revealed that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, of West Midlands Police, said: "This second arrest is another major step forward in our investigation but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"James' family have said that they can't comprehend what's happened or understand why anyone would want to harm their son.

"The motive is still unclear so I ask anyone who knew James or has heard any conversations that might help explain what happened to get in touch.

"There will be people in the community who know or suspect why this has happened."

A man from the Alum Rock area of Birmingham has already been charged in connection with the killing.

