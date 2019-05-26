EU ELEX RESULTS - West Midlands

26 May 2019, 22:05 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 01:54

EU Flag (Credit: PA Images)

Here are the 7 MEPs representing the West Midlands in the European Union...

BREXIT PARTY:

Rupert Lowe (seat 1)

Martin Daubney (2)

Andrew Kerr (5)

LABOUR:

Neena Gill (3)

LIB DEMS:

Phill Bennion (4)

GREEN:

Ellie Chowns (6)

CONSERVATIVES: 

Anthea McIntyre  (7)

The overall turnout in the West Midlands was only 33.1% 

BIRMINGHAM: Labour leads the way with 77,551 votes followed by The Brexit party second with 52,953. Overall turnout in the city was 31.12%  

There was even some banter between parties with The Brexit Party singing farewell to the European Union:

