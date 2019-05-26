EU ELEX RESULTS - West Midlands
26 May 2019, 22:05 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 01:54
Here are the 7 MEPs representing the West Midlands in the European Union...
BREXIT PARTY:
Rupert Lowe (seat 1)
Martin Daubney (2)
Andrew Kerr (5)
LABOUR:
Neena Gill (3)
LIB DEMS:
Phill Bennion (4)
GREEN:
Ellie Chowns (6)
CONSERVATIVES:
Anthea McIntyre (7)
The overall turnout in the West Midlands was only 33.1%
Change UK 45,673
Conservative 135,279
Green 143,520
Labour 228,298
Lib Dems219,982
Brexit 507,152
UKIP 66,934#wmeuro19 #euelections2019 pic.twitter.com/VIL0Y6LtkK
BIRMINGHAM: Labour leads the way with 77,551 votes followed by The Brexit party second with 52,953. Overall turnout in the city was 31.12%
There was even some banter between parties with The Brexit Party singing farewell to the European Union:
