EU ELEX RESULTS - West Midlands

Here are the 7 MEPs representing the West Midlands in the European Union...

BREXIT PARTY:

Rupert Lowe (seat 1)

Martin Daubney (2)

Andrew Kerr (5)

LABOUR:

Neena Gill (3)

LIB DEMS:

Phill Bennion (4)

GREEN:

Ellie Chowns (6)

CONSERVATIVES:

Anthea McIntyre (7)

The overall turnout in the West Midlands was only 33.1%

European Parliamentary Elections - West Midlands



Change UK 45,673

Conservative 135,279

Green 143,520

Labour 228,298

Lib Dems219,982

Brexit 507,152

UKIP 66,934

BIRMINGHAM: Labour leads the way with 77,551 votes followed by The Brexit party second with 52,953. Overall turnout in the city was 31.12%

Labour win Birmingham with Brexit Party second.

There was even some banter between parties with The Brexit Party singing farewell to the European Union: