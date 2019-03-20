Four More Birmingham Schools Suspend LGBT Lessons

20 March 2019, 05:32 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 05:39

LGBT Flag

It's reported four more schools in Birmingham have suspended lessons about diversity and LGBT issues.

The move follows complaints from parents about how age appropriate the 'No Outsiders' project is.

Parkfield Community School in Birmingham was the first to halt the lessons earlier this month following protests by parents, who claimed the lessons also went against their beliefs.

The No Outsiders programme, which teaches about the Equality Act, was authored by the primary school's assistant headteacher, Andrew Moffat.

Pupils are taught about the positive values of diversity, tolerance and acceptance, in a broad curriculum encompassing LGBT rights, same-sex relationships, gender identity, race, religion and colour.

Ofsted inspectors have concluded the lessons are "age-appropriate".

Leigh Trust said it was stopping the programme at Leigh Primary School, Alston Primary School, Marlborough Junior and Infants School and Wyndcliff Primary School until after Ramadan in May, according to reports.

Campaign group the Accord Coalition for Inclusive Education have criticised the decision.

Chair, Reverend Stephen Terry, said: "This latest news is extremely worrying.

"Parents are entitled to their views on sexuality and morality, and to set these beliefs before their children.

"A school's task is to set out different views and approaches in society, with an overall duty to tackle prejudice and foster good relations between people of different characteristics.

"Teachers should be actively supported in this regard, not undermined."

