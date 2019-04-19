Jailed: Man Who Threatened Bouncers With Gun At Birmingham Nightclub

19 April 2019, 07:09 | Updated: 19 April 2019, 07:12

Hasnen Hussain Birmingham jailed

A man's been jailed after threatening bouncers with a gun at the Arcadian Centre in Birmingham.

Hasnen Hussain was thrown out of Club 101 in the Arcadian Centre in the early hours of Sunday 27th January following a disorder, but moments later went back with a loaded Colt Revolver which he aimed at door staff. 

After a short police chase, he was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court found guilty.

Hussain of Kitts Green Road, Birmingham was sentenced to nine years in prison and will serve a minimum of six years; he will also serve a further three years on licence. 

Hasnen Hussain guns Birmingham

Detective Constable Ed Ketterer from Force CID, said: “We are pleased to see a potentially very dangerous man behind bars. Hussain was running around with a loaded gun and we are thankful that the outcome of this night wasn’t much worse. 

“We take gun crime very seriously and we hope this sentence will make others think twice before they even consider stepping outside with a firearm.” 

