JLR To Assemble New Landrover Defender In Slovakia

30 April 2019, 15:49 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 15:52

Land Rovers

The next-generation Land Rover Defender will be assembled in Slovakia - but engines will still be built in Wolverhampton

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said the new vehicle will be designed and engineered in the UK, and will be unveiled later this year.

Its engines will be built in Wolverhampton, said the company, adding that this will reinforce its British roots and the globalised nature of its manufacturing strategy.

A statement said: "This decision is in parallel with plans for significant investment at the company's Solihull plant in the UK to support the production of the next generation of flagship Range Rover and Land Rover models."

JLR said the new Defender has been designed and developed in the UK, at Gaydon in Warwickshire, but production will be at Land Rover's recently opened manufacturing facility in Nitra, Slovakia.

