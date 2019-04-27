Jordan Moazami Murder: More Time To Question Teen

27 April 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 27 April 2019, 10:13

Jordan Moazami Harborne murder Birmingham cropped

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Moazami in Birmingham have been granted more time to question a 19 year-old man in connection with it.

The 18 year-old was found with serious injuries in Tennal Road in Harborne after officers were called to reports of a disorder at around 7.15pm on Wednesday (24 April). 

A post-mortem examination will be carried out today (27th).

Jordan’s family have paid tribute to him: “Our beautiful baby boy. There’s a piece of us that’s gone and that can never be replaced.
 
“We love you so much. Sleep tight.”

Jordan Moazami childhood pic Birmingham stabbing H 

Last night, family, friends and the community released blue balloons into the sky in Jordan's memory.

 

Detectives are keen to trace anyone who was in the area at the time who hasn’t already spoken to officers.
 
Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s Homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jordan who are understandably devastated by his tragic and untimely death. We are doing all we can to support them at this incredibly distressing time.
 
"We are working round the clock to establish exactly what happened on Wednesday night. 
 
"I would urge anyone who has any information, however insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward as it could assist us in getting to the core of what went on."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bolton ordered to play final two fixtures of Championship season

Sport

Kevin Durant is the ultimate weapon, says Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

Sport

Bolton's Championship football match against Brentford called off as players go on strike

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

'Strictly Come Dancing 2016' - Red Carpet Launch

Katya Jones ‘AXED’ from Strictly’s main line-up over Seann Walsh kiss

TV & Movies

The London Marathon is just around the corner

London Marathon 2019: Date, route, and ballot deadlines for next year revealed

Lifestyle

Lucy is a British-American actress

Who is Lucy Boynton? Bohemian Rhapsody star who played Mary Austin and Rami Malek's girlfriend

Showbiz

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in the adaptation of A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper just teased A Star Is Born concert with Lady Gaga

Celebrities

Chloe has finally revealed the face of her daughter's dad

Chloe Sims reveals the identity of her daughter's father for the first time

Showbiz

Joe Dempsie told Heart that the Game of Thrones WhatsApp group is called 'Mates'

Joe Dempsie spills all on the Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and reveals its unusual name

TV & Movies