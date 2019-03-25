Man Arrested After Stabbing In Shrewsbury

The incident happened at around 8.30am this morning near to Ravens Meadows and Castle Street in Shrewsbury town centre.

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One man has been arrested.

Extra officers are currently in the area.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: "Thankfully incidents of this nature do not happen often in Shrewsbury however when they do we recognise the concern it can cause to our local community.

"Our enquiries are in their initial stages however we do believe those involved in this incident are known to each other.

"If anyone does have any information that can help with our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact.

"We will be in Shrewsbury town centre throughout the day to offer reassurance and I would urge anyone who is concerned to stop and speak to us."