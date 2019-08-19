Man Charged Over Fatal Birmingham Crash

A 34-year-old man has been charged with causing the death of a woman in a car crash following a police chase.

The 28-year-old suffered fatal injuries when the blue Ford Fiesta she was travelling in struck another car in Crocketts Road, Birmingham, on Saturday night.

She was taken to hospital where she later died, West Midlands Police said.

Unemployed Adrian Paskin has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence, the force added.

The Fiesta had failed to stop for police a short time before it was found at 9.42pm.

Three people who were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and sent investigators to the scene.

Police said the woman's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Paskin, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward.