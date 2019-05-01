Man Charged With Birmingham Murder

1 May 2019, 10:21 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 10:27

police jacket

Detectives investigating the death of Remal Hunt in Erdington have charged a man with murder.

Keanu Bedward, aged 24, of Norfolk Road, Erdington, is to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Remal was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in Church Street around midday on 18 April.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 28-year-old died a short time later.

Bedward was arrested at Manchester Airport on Monday night and charged with murder earlier on Wednesday morning.

