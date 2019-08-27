Man Charged With Murder Following Attack In Birmingham

27 August 2019, 13:33 | Updated: 27 August 2019, 14:22

Victoria Law Courts Birmingham

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murdering a father during an incident in which four other people were injured.

West Midlands Police have charged Nadir Ali with murder and four counts of wounding following the death of Hashim Khan in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham.

The 37-year-old victim was discovered with serious injuries in Wilton Road late on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ali, of Edward Road, Balsall Heath, was arrested on Friday and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police said a 35-year-old man found in a property in Wilton Road, having suffered stab wounds, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Three other men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, suffered injuries which were not serious.

In a statement issued on Sunday, relatives of Mr Khan paid tribute to him as the "backbone" of their family, and said they have been left "out of our minds with grief".

The tribute said: "Hashim was a wonderful loving husband, father, brother and friend. He touched the lives of many who knew him."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amazon fires: Brazil's president will only accept help if Macron withdraws 'insults'

UK & World

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to pack their bags and move abroad

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to snub the UK and move abroad following public scrutiny

Royals

'Many lives may be lost' as dozens rescued from Libya shipwreck

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about Lizzie McGuire

When will Disney's Lizzie McGuire reboot be released and who’s rejoining the cast with Hillary Duff?

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently

Simon Cowell looks slimmer than even as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss

Celebrities

Here's where the cast of Lizzie McGuire are now

Here's what the Lizzie McGuire cast look like now - including Miranda and Gordo

TV & Movies

The Hollywood actor has donated a huge amount of funds to help

Amazon fires: Leonardo DiCaprio donates $5m to tackle rainforest blaze

Celebrities

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies