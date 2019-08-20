Man Dies In Coventry Flat Fire

20 August 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 11:29

flat fire

A man has died after a fire at a flat.

The blaze happened at an address in Jenner Street in Coventry, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Medics were called to the scene just before 4.30am on Tuesday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance crews found firefighters actively fighting a fire in a flat.

"Unfortunately, when a man was brought out of the property it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead.

"He was the only casualty."

