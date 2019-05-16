Man Injured In Birmingham Shooting

A man is in hospital after being shot in Birmingham last night.

Police are investigating the shooting on Belchers Lane at the junction with Cotterills Lane in the Alum Rock area just before 11pm last night (15th May).

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains today, with injuries to his back and arm that are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Alum Rock Road and Cotterills Lane have been closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Inspector Jon Kiteley from force CID, said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation and asking anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist us in understanding the circumstances around this shooting.”