Man Jailed For Sexually Assaulting Young Boy In Rugby

30 March 2019, 08:23 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 08:26

Adam Pike Barwell

A man's been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual offences against a boy in Rugby.

30 year-old Adam Craig Pike, from Jersey Way, in Barwell, Leicestershire, was found guilty of raping a child under 13 and causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Coventry Crown Court heard how Pike befriended his victim in Rugby in 2015 when the boy was just 12.

The offences occurred some time between 2015 and 2016.

Pike was arrested in July 2016 after the victim's mother reported the offences to police in Coventry.

Detective Constable Scott Loughran, from Rugby CID, said: 

"Pike specifically targeted a vulnerable boy and exploited him for his own sexual gratification. He is clearly a danger to children having gained his victim's trust, promising him gifts, in order to satisfy his disturbing impulses. This is a type of behaviour typically associate with people who exploit children.

"The victim and his family have shown immense courage in supporting this investigation and trial. I hope this sentencing gives them some form of closure as they attempt to move on with their lives.

"Warwickshire Police is committed to investigating all reports of sexual abuse against children and I hope this outcome gives others the confidence to come forward."

Pike was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was found not guilty of two counts of rape and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Babcock lines up Rolls-Royce's Cairnie to engineer recovery

UK & World

Rolling Stones tour delayed due to Mick Jagger's health

Showbiz

Honda: Thousands march in bid to save Swindon plant and 3,500 jobs

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Cat

Caturday is now a thing and we couldn't be happier!

Lifestyle

Drake

So what was Drake doing in Leicester? Pop star stuns Uni students

Music

Rihanna

She's no fool! Rihanna rocks underwear line which launches on April 1st

Music

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby

'It was a one night stand!' Declan Donnelly jokes about I'm A Celebrity hook up with Holly Willoughby

TV & Movies

Warwick Davis

Are you telling the tooth Warwick? Potter star plays epic prank on dentist

Showbiz

Should you wear your bra in bed?

Should you wear a bra in bed? Experts reveal just how safe the habit is

Lifestyle