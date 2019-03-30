Man Jailed For Sexually Assaulting Young Boy In Rugby

A man's been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual offences against a boy in Rugby.

30 year-old Adam Craig Pike, from Jersey Way, in Barwell, Leicestershire, was found guilty of raping a child under 13 and causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Coventry Crown Court heard how Pike befriended his victim in Rugby in 2015 when the boy was just 12.

The offences occurred some time between 2015 and 2016.

Pike was arrested in July 2016 after the victim's mother reported the offences to police in Coventry.

Detective Constable Scott Loughran, from Rugby CID, said:

"Pike specifically targeted a vulnerable boy and exploited him for his own sexual gratification. He is clearly a danger to children having gained his victim's trust, promising him gifts, in order to satisfy his disturbing impulses. This is a type of behaviour typically associate with people who exploit children.

"The victim and his family have shown immense courage in supporting this investigation and trial. I hope this sentencing gives them some form of closure as they attempt to move on with their lives.

"Warwickshire Police is committed to investigating all reports of sexual abuse against children and I hope this outcome gives others the confidence to come forward."

Pike was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was found not guilty of two counts of rape and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.