Man to Face Trial On Stabbing Murder Charge

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father who was stabbed to death.

Hashim Khan was found fatally injured in Wilton Road in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham just after 10.40pm on Friday and died at the scene.

Nadir Ali was arrested and later charged with the 37-year-old's murder along with four counts of wounding and appeared at the city's Crown Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, of Edward Road in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and flanked by a security officer.

There was no application for bail and Ali was remanded in custody.

Judge Simon Drew QC adjourned the case for a plea hearing at the same court on November 18.

He provisionally fixed a two-week trial to start on February 17 next year.

Officers had been called to a house in Wilton Road in Sparkhill on August 23, after reports of a "disorder" between males thought to be known to one another.

A 35-year-old man found in the property with stab wounds was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition, police said.

Three other men, in their 30s and 40s, suffered non-serious injuries.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police at the time, the victim's family said: "Hashim was a wonderful loving husband, father, brother and friend.

"He touched the lives of many who knew him.

"He was the backbone in our family.

"We are out of our minds with grief, we are shattered, broken and can barely speak to anyone.

"We thank everyone for their kind words and condolences."