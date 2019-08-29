Man to Face Trial On Stabbing Murder Charge

29 August 2019, 14:28 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 14:29

Police siren

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father who was stabbed to death.

Hashim Khan was found fatally injured in Wilton Road in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham just after 10.40pm on Friday and died at the scene.

Nadir Ali was arrested and later charged with the 37-year-old's murder along with four counts of wounding and appeared at the city's Crown Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, of Edward Road in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and flanked by a security officer.

There was no application for bail and Ali was remanded in custody.

Judge Simon Drew QC adjourned the case for a plea hearing at the same court on November 18.

He provisionally fixed a two-week trial to start on February 17 next year.

Officers had been called to a house in Wilton Road in Sparkhill on August 23, after reports of a "disorder" between males thought to be known to one another.

A 35-year-old man found in the property with stab wounds was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition, police said.

Three other men, in their 30s and 40s, suffered non-serious injuries.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police at the time, the victim's family said: "Hashim was a wonderful loving husband, father, brother and friend.

"He touched the lives of many who knew him.

"He was the backbone in our family.

"We are out of our minds with grief, we are shattered, broken and can barely speak to anyone.

"We thank everyone for their kind words and condolences."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former FARC commanders say they are taking up arms again

UK & World

Dean Saunders released from prison one day into 10-week sentence

Sport

Champions League draw: Tottenham to play Bayern Munich, Liverpool get Napoli

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new calendar is Lush's first ever

Lush has just launched it's first ever advent calendar for Christmas 2019 and we are obsessed

Beauty

Chloe retweeted Amber's selfie and added an accusing caption

Amber Davies blames social media for rise in loverats... days after being caught in Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry split

Celebrities

Anne and her The Chase co-stars will be taking part in a new exciting version of the hit ITV show

Anne Hegerty and The Chasers 'to appear in brand new spin-off show'

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil have been on holiday for seven weeks

Here's when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on This Morning

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying the summer with her family

Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of children Belle and Harry on the beach as her holiday comes to an end

Celebrities

John revealed a shock new look on Loose Women

John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian

TV & Movies