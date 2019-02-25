Men Guilty Of Jaskaran Kang Murder In Dudley

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a man who was stabbed to death above a shop in Dudley.

Jaskaran Kang was repeatedly stabbed when a gang of men, carrying weapons including a ‘Rambo sword’ and zombie knife, burst into his flat demanding drugs and money.

The 24-year-old died at the scene in the early hours of 6 January 2018.

The pair worked at Dudley Wines and More on Stourbridge Road, and lived in a flat above the shop.

Kang would take phone calls from people wanting to buy cannabis, before asking his flatmate to bring it down from a box in the loft.

CCTV showed four men leave a Ford Focus after it parked up on nearby Spring Parklands at around 2.15am on the morning of the killing.

The men, each carrying weapons and wearing balaclavas, walked to the shop’s side door before kicking it off its hinges.

Mr Kang told his friend to hand over the drugs.

The gang took the drugs, but stabbed Mr Kang multiple times before fleeing.

CCTV, DNA and mobile phone evidence helped identify the gang, and following a trial which started at Birmingham Crown Court in January and ended today, four men were found guilty of a number of charges.