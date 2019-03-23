Pilot Scheme Could See Coventry Drivers Paid To Give Up Cars

Drivers could be handed hundreds of pounds to give up their cars under a scheme which aims to cut pollution and congestion.

A pilot scheme will be launched later this year in Coventry with motorists given money for public transport, electric vehicle car hire and bike-sharing schemes in exchange for handing over their car.

The amount of money which drivers could be given has not been confirmed, but the Times reported it could run up to £3,000 a year.

The plans were approved by the West Midlands Combined Authority on Friday and will see credit added to a smart card with the aim of encouraging motorists to "give up their private vehicles in exchange for a limited time period of support".

Documents presented at the meeting said the aim was to "stimulate a long-term sustainable shift in travel behaviour" among drivers, who will be asked to surrender their car for a period.

John Seddon, head of transport and innovation at Coventry City Council, told the Times around 100 people would initially take part in the trial, funded by a £20 million Department for Transport award.

"We see it as a variant of scrappage schemes of the past but rather than trading in an old car for a newer one, it is trading in the car for the ability to use other modes of transport," he told the paper.

"For it to be fully effective we would want people to make the commitment where the car was at least surrendered for a particular time."