Police Confirm A Shooting In Birmingham

West Midlands Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Ladywood area of the city with unconfirmed reports a teenager has died.

Forensic markers are outside a school on St Vincent Street after shots were fired just after 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Our Reporter Emma Reid is at the scene:

Forensic teams are arriving at the scene of a shooting outside a school in #Ladywood in #Birmingham. There are unconfirmed reports that a young man has died after paramedics were called just after 5pm #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/iTqCYnlvo2 — Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 7, 2019

There are forensic markers by a car behind the police cordon as @WMPolice investigate a shooting outside a school in #Ladywood in #Birmingham @OFFICIALWMAS critical care team and the air ambulances were called.



There are unconfirmed reports one person's died #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/MqhRXHn69Z — Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 7, 2019