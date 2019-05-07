Police Confirm A Shooting In Birmingham

7 May 2019, 20:20 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 20:46

Ladywood shooting

West Midlands Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Ladywood area of the city with unconfirmed reports a teenager has died.

Forensic markers are outside a school on St Vincent Street after shots were fired just after 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Our Reporter Emma Reid is at the scene:

 

 

 

 

 

