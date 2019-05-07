Police Confirm A Shooting In Birmingham
7 May 2019, 20:20 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 20:46
West Midlands Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Ladywood area of the city with unconfirmed reports a teenager has died.
Forensic markers are outside a school on St Vincent Street after shots were fired just after 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.
Forensic teams are arriving at the scene of a shooting outside a school in #Ladywood in #Birmingham. There are unconfirmed reports that a young man has died after paramedics were called just after 5pm #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/iTqCYnlvo2— Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 7, 2019
There are forensic markers by a car behind the police cordon as @WMPolice investigate a shooting outside a school in #Ladywood in #Birmingham @OFFICIALWMAS critical care team and the air ambulances were called.— Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 7, 2019
