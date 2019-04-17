Police Divers In River Severn After Vehicle Went Missing

There's a large police presence in the River Severn in Shrewsbury this morning.

Following an incident yesterday, officers remain in the Frankwell Quay area of the River Severn.

Around 2am on Tuesday (16th April) a vehicle is understood to have gone into the River Severn. Two men have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: "We would like to reassure local people that there is likely to be a large police presence in the Frankwell Quay area this morning as we continue our search - supported by a dive team - and carry out enquiries.

"Following the incident, we received reports of a missing person which may be linked.

"We would ask that anyone with information about the incident calls West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 18N of 16 April."