Police Officer Seriously Injured After Crash Involving Car In Birmingham Pursuit

16 June 2019, 11:24 | Updated: 16 June 2019, 11:28

Lights on top of a police car

An investigation has been launched after a police officer was seriously injured in a collision involving a car that had failed to stop for traffic officers.

At around 4.10am this morning (16th June) officers attempted to stop a Land Rover Discovery which was being driven erratically on Wood end Road, Erdington.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle collided with a passing police car that was not involved in the pursuit.

A police officer suffered pelvic, leg and shoulder injuries following the incident in Erdington and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. 

A 37-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Chief Inspector Tony Cole, Force Incident Manager, said: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of what took place this morning and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

“Support is being pro-actively offered to those who attended the scene and colleagues of the officer."

The force’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) has been informed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a new picture of baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of baby Archie to celebrate Father's Day

Royals

Argentina and Uruguay left without power in massive outage

UK & World

Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara admits misusing state money for luxury meals

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sherif has been booted off Love Island

Why did Sherif get booted out of the villa and what are the Love Island rules?

TV & Movies

Sherif was booted out the villa earlier this week

Love Island's Sherif Lanre claims he was a victim of 'unconscious racism' as he reveals why he was kicked out the show

TV & Movies

Danny has opened up about his son

McFly’s Danny Jones reveals he ‘misses’ his wife since they welcomed son Cooper

Celebrities

Louis Walsh will be back on The X factor

Louis Walsh to make X-Factor comeback

TV & Movies

Soccer Aid for Unicef is back for 2019

Who's in the Soccer Aid 2019 line-up?

Celebrities

The Spice Girls tour is concluding tonight

It's the final evening of the Spice World tour, will Victoria Beckham make an appearance?

Celebrities