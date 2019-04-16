Redditch Man Gets Life For Rape

16 April 2019, 08:34 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 08:37

Kenneth Hall Redditch rape

A Redditch man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to raping a woman in her 20's.

56 year-old Kenneth Hall, of Haresfield Close, Redditch, targeted a lone female who was walking along Alcester Street in Redditch in the early hours of Saturday, 29 September 2018.

He assaulted the woman before raping her in an alleyway.

Hall was arrested later that day and subsequently charged with rape on 1 October where he was remanded in custody.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to rape but later changed his plea to guilty on the third day of his trial on 19 March.

Hall was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 14 years. 

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Bailey from West Mercia Police said: "This was a despicable crime and demonstrates that Hall is clearly an extremely dangerous sex offender.

"His actions have had a huge impact on his victim who has shown great courage in working with police throughout the investigation and trial. Her bravery has ensured today's outcome and I hope that following today's sentence, she can start to rebuild her life.

"I hope this conviction will provide reassurance to other victims of sexual offences, giving them the confidence to report their ordeal in the knowledge that they will be listened to and supported. Police will always investigate and do everything in their power to bring offenders to justice.

"If anyone has been affected by this case then I encourage them to come forward and make a report to police."

