Second Arrest After Fatal Teenage Birmingham Stabbing

6 March 2019, 12:39 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 12:41

Hazrat Umar

Police investigating the murder of an 18 year old teenager from Birmingham have made a second arrest.

The 16 year old was held on Wednesday morning in connection to the fatal stabbing in Norwood Road on 25 February 2019.

Hazrat Umar died of his injuries after the attack and a 16 year old boy has been charged with his murder, he remains in custody.

Neither 16 year olds can be named for legal reasons.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen from the force’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Hazrat’s family who are devastated by this senseless act. This arrest is a significant step forward in our investigation and we’re doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information and has not yet come forward to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Ballard: Search for British climber missing on K2 mountain called off

UK & World

Bugatti's Voiture Noire unveiled as most expensive sports car ever built

UK & World

Cambridge University aims to ditch 'most unequal' title with admissions overhaul

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News