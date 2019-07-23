Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles In Birmingham

23 July 2019, 10:04 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 10:11

police accident sign

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision in Hay Mills, Birmingham last night (22 July).

Officers were called to a multiple car collision involving up to six vehicles on Berkley Road East just before 8pm.

It’s thought a red Vauxhall Corsa travelling along the road, lost control and collided with several other vehicles.

Two pedestrians, who were standing near one of the parked cars were injured and taken to hospital for injuries which are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car was also taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway, and officers are want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Sergeant Lee Froggatt, from the force’s traffic unit, said: "We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time but not spoken to us already. I’d also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage from the area on that evening to get in touch.

"We are trying to piece together what happened in the lead up to this collision as our enquiries continue."

