Smethwick Man Jailed After Dumping Pensioner’s Body

18 July 2019, 14:36 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 14:37

Palvinder

A man has been jailed for life after attacking and killing his pensioner ‘friend’ following a booze fuelled violent outburst in Smethwick last year.


Palvinder Singh Hayre, aged 51, attacked 70-year-old Gurmukh Singh who had stayed at his home in White Road on 23 November.

Mr Singh was then dumped on the doorstep of Hayre’s home and left to die.

Both heavy drinkers, the pair had been drinking together for most of the day before and during the morning before the fatal attack took place.

Just after 1pm Mr Singh’s lifeless body was thrown outside.

He was taken to hospital but died later from his injuries.

Hayre pleaded not guilty but was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to 18 years and four months in jail following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s homicide team, said: "This is a tragic case where an elderly man was viciously beaten and left for dead in broad daylight.

 

