Stabbing During Black Country Disorder

A man's in a serious condition after being stabbed in Smethwick.

It's after reports of a disorder on Smethwick High Street at around 5:30pm on Monday (20th).

A man was found with a stab wound to his arm and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Smethwick High Street from Stoney Lane remains closed and buses have been diverted.

No arrests have been made at this stage.