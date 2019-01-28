Stabbing Outside Birmingham McDonalds

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a McDonalds in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old was attacked just before 3.20pm in School Road on Sunday (27th).

He suffered a single stab wound to the arm and was taken to hospital, though his injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

The store was closed for several hours while forensic investigations took place. Officers have also collected CCTV and spoken to a number of witnesses.

Patrols have been increased in the surrounding area to provide reassurance to residents.

No arrests have been made so far, but West Midlands Police believe those in the local community know who is responsible.