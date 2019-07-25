Stabbing Outside Black Country Pub

25 July 2019, 11:04 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 11:08

Police

Detectives have launched an investigation after a stabbing outside a pub in the Black Country.

The 21-year-old man was stabbed on Forge Lane last night (Wednesday 24 July).

The incident took place in Darlaston, at around 11:15pm.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Chris Fox, from Force CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information on what happened to come forward and speak to us.

“A young man has been seriously injured, if you know anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch as it could be vital to our investigation."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi dies aged 92

UK & World

Longest decline for high street since 2011 - CBI

UK & World

Jaguar Land Rover losses widen as Brexit plant shutdowns take toll

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The “Twilight Swan House” is located in the rainy Pacific Northwest and costs $330 per night.

Twilight fans can now RENT Bella Swan's famous Forks home on Airbnb

TV & Movies

Katie Price is engaged!

Katie Price reveals she's ENGAGED live on Loose Women

Celebrities

Are you using enough sun cream?

Photos show how much sun cream you should apply - and you're probably not using enough

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about Mathew Horne's relationships

Does Mathew Horne have a girlfriend? Gavin and Stacey star's relationship revealed

TV & Movies

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby!

Anne Hathaway confirms pregnancy as her and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child

Celebrities

Gizmo the chihuahua was stolen by a seagull

Fears 'psycho' seagull is at large again as student is attacked, days after chihuahua was stolen

News