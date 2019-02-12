Staffordshire Man Denies Illegal Stun Gun Possession

12 February 2019, 12:28 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 12:33

An Irish national, detained at Birmingham Airport has denied possessing an illegal stun gun disguised as a torch.

Father of six, Thomas Kavanagh was held on 12 January 2019, as he, his wife and children returned from a family holiday to Mexico.

Kavanagh, of Sutton Road, Mile Oak in Tamworth, Staffordshire was charged after NCA officers, supported by Irish police and security, searched his home address.

A pink coloured stun gun was found on the top of the kitchen cupboard, a previous court hearing was told.

The 51 year old is due to appear before court for his trial in July.

A 20 year old man arrested alongside Kavanagh has been released under investigation and a third man, also arrested was later released under investigation.

