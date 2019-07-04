Student Paramedic Killed In Staffordshire Crash

Officers from Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Needwood, Burton-upon-Trent.

Emergency services were called to the Anslow Road junction with Belmot Road at around 5.45pm following reports of a collision involving an ambulance and a BMW 3 Series.



A 31-year-old university student paramedic was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by air ambulance, but sadly died a short time later as a result of her injuries. Her family will be offered support from specialist officers.



Two other ambulance crew members were taken to Queens Hospital Burton, along with the BMW driver who is receiving treatment for a leg injury.



Officers from the Staffordshire & West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit remain at the scene and an investigation is underway.