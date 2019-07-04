Student Paramedic Killed In Staffordshire Crash

4 July 2019, 06:14 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 06:15

Accident sign

Officers from Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Needwood, Burton-upon-Trent.

Emergency services were called to the Anslow Road junction with Belmot Road at around 5.45pm following reports of a collision involving an ambulance and a BMW 3 Series.

A 31-year-old university student paramedic was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by air ambulance, but sadly died a short time later as a result of her injuries. Her family will be offered support from specialist officers.

Two other ambulance crew members were taken to Queens Hospital Burton, along with the BMW driver who is receiving treatment for a leg injury.

Officers from the Staffordshire & West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit remain at the scene and an investigation is underway.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kim Kardashian wins $2.7m after Missguided USA 'rips off' her outfits

Showbiz

Billions needed now to raise adult social care standards say peers

UK & World

LGBT bullying more common than racist bullying in schools

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island viewers predict Ovie and Amber will couple up as they spot 'chemistry'

Love Island viewers predict Ovie and Amber will couple up as they spot 'chemistry'

TV & Movies

How old is Love Island's Amber Gill? Age revealed as Michael and Joanna brand her 'immature'

How old is Love Island's Amber Gill? Age revealed as Michael and Joanna brand her 'immature'

TV & Movies

Sleeping with a fan could have negative impacts on your health

Sleeping with a fan on might make you feel worse

News

This is the real reason hotel bed sheets are always white

This is the real reason hotel bed sheets are always white

Lifestyle

Disney’s live-action 'Mulan' has a whole new storyline

Mulan live action remake: When is the new Disney movie released and what do we know so far?

TV & Movies

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

Fashion